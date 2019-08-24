Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 14.74 N/A -2.18 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

In table 1 we can see Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17.5. The Current Ratio of rival Histogenics Corporation is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.5. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $28.5, and a 195.03% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 53.1% and 13% respectively. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 23.71%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Histogenics Corporation

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.