Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)

This is a contrast between Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.96 N/A -2.18 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00

In table 1 we can see Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is $28, with potential upside of 137.89%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.1% and 3.72%. 23.71% are Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 68.94% stronger performance while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.86% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.