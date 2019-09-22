Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)

This is a contrast between Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|17.96
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-81.90
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-31.2%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is $28, with potential upside of 137.89%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.1% and 3.72%. 23.71% are Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.95%
|-11.87%
|-4.77%
|9.14%
|-5.63%
|68.94%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.01%
|-16.55%
|-75.65%
|-84.73%
|-94.67%
|-81.86%
For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 68.94% stronger performance while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.86% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.
