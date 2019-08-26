Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 15.26 N/A -2.18 0.00 Galapagos NV 127 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Galapagos NV.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Galapagos NV Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00

$27 is Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 170.00%. Meanwhile, Galapagos NV’s consensus target price is $160.4, while its potential downside is -2.83%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Spero Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Galapagos NV.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Galapagos NV has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.1% and 16.78%. Insiders held 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Galapagos NV.

Summary

Galapagos NV beats on 5 of the 8 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.