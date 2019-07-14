Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.41 N/A -2.63 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 373.74 N/A -1.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Spero Therapeutics Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -43.8% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spero Therapeutics Inc. are 10.1 and 10.1. Competitively, CorMedix Inc. has 2.4 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$28.5 is Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 172.47%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.7% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 13.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares. Insiders held 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, CorMedix Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. 4.93% -2.45% 17.32% 39.09% 4.47% 93.82% CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than CorMedix Inc.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors CorMedix Inc.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.