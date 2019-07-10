Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Since Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 18.19 N/A -2.63 0.00 CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 5 3.36 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Spero Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Spero Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -43.8% CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $28.5, while its potential upside is 160.75%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Spero Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.7% and 23.69%. About 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.13% of CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. 4.93% -2.45% 17.32% 39.09% 4.47% 93.82% CollPlant Holdings Ltd. -0.97% -11.92% -14% -7.78% -42.05% 21.43%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than CollPlant Holdings Ltd.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats CollPlant Holdings Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.