Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)

As Biotechnology businesses, Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 15.25 N/A -2.18 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spero Therapeutics Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5. Competitively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 12.2 and 12.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $27, and a 170.27% upside potential. Meanwhile, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $45, while its potential upside is 587.02%. Based on the data given earlier, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Spero Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 42.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.