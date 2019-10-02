Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.13 N/A -2.18 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 57 0.79 4.23M 2.79 20.85

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Spero Therapeutics Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 7,451,118.55% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 and a Quick Ratio of 17.5. Competitively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s Current Ratio is 27.1 and has 27.1 Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Spero Therapeutics Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $28, while its potential upside is 164.90%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Spero Therapeutics Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 53.1% and 59.8% respectively. Insiders owned 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.