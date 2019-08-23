Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 12 14.77 N/A -2.18 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 1226.52 N/A -0.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is 17.5 while its Current Ratio is 17.5. Meanwhile, Aptorum Group Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 194.42% and an $28.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Aptorum Group Limited is $22, which is potential 35.80% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Spero Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors. 23.71% are Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Aptorum Group Limited.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.