Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|14.77
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
|Aptorum Group Limited
|19
|1226.52
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-31.2%
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is 17.5 while its Current Ratio is 17.5. Meanwhile, Aptorum Group Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 194.42% and an $28.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Aptorum Group Limited is $22, which is potential 35.80% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Spero Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors. 23.71% are Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.95%
|-11.87%
|-4.77%
|9.14%
|-5.63%
|68.94%
|Aptorum Group Limited
|-0.32%
|-8.96%
|47.15%
|56.52%
|0%
|43.94%
For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Aptorum Group Limited.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Spero Therapeutics Inc.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
