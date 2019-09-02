Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 15.17 N/A -2.18 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 15.51 N/A -0.89 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Spero Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Spero Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 171.36% for Spero Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $27. VBI Vaccines Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average price target and a 722.91% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, VBI Vaccines Inc. is looking more favorable than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Spero Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.1% and 55.58%. Insiders held 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, VBI Vaccines Inc. has 12% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 68.94% stronger performance while VBI Vaccines Inc. has -54.26% weaker performance.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.