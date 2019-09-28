Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) Comparing side by side

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|-0.15
|10.01M
|-2.18
|0.00
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|16
|34.87
|N/A
|-2.40
|0.00
Demonstrates Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|94,612,476.37%
|-34.5%
|-31.2%
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|0.00%
|-49%
|-35.3%
Liquidity
17.5 and 17.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spero Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus price target of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is $28, with potential upside of 156.88%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 53.1% and 66.4% respectively. About 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.95%
|-11.87%
|-4.77%
|9.14%
|-5.63%
|68.94%
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|-4.73%
|-20.71%
|-41.45%
|-20.71%
|-21.72%
|-46.5%
For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.