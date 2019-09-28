Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) Comparing side by side

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 -0.15 10.01M -2.18 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 16 34.87 N/A -2.40 0.00

Demonstrates Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 94,612,476.37% -34.5% -31.2% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3%

Liquidity

17.5 and 17.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spero Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is $28, with potential upside of 156.88%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 53.1% and 66.4% respectively. About 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.