Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|15.16
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
|Prothena Corporation plc
|11
|444.24
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
Demonstrates Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-31.2%
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0.00%
|-38.4%
|-25%
Liquidity
Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio is 17.5. On the competitive side is, Prothena Corporation plc which has a 27.9 Current Ratio and a 27.9 Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Spero Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 171.90% at a $27 consensus target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.1% and 92.7%. 23.71% are Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.95%
|-11.87%
|-4.77%
|9.14%
|-5.63%
|68.94%
|Prothena Corporation plc
|-6.49%
|-8.86%
|-7.42%
|-20.34%
|-36.28%
|-9.13%
For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 68.94% stronger performance while Prothena Corporation plc has -9.13% weaker performance.
Summary
Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Prothena Corporation plc on 5 of the 8 factors.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.
