Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 15.16 N/A -2.18 0.00 ObsEva SA 12 33310.67 N/A -1.97 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Spero Therapeutics Inc. and ObsEva SA.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is 17.5 while its Current Ratio is 17.5. Meanwhile, ObsEva SA has a Current Ratio of 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ObsEva SA.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and ObsEva SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 171.90% and an $27 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 70.4% of ObsEva SA shares. Insiders held 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while ObsEva SA had bearish trend.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats ObsEva SA on 5 of the 8 factors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.