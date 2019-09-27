Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.47 N/A -2.18 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17.5. The Current Ratio of rival Kodiak Sciences Inc. is 17.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 17.4. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $28, and a 159.50% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.1% and 46.3%. About 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.