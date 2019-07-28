Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|17.34
|N/A
|-2.63
|0.00
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|1
|16.76
|N/A
|-0.37
|0.00
Demonstrates Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.2%
|-43.8%
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $28.5, and a 173.51% upside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 53.7% and 20.28% respectively. Insiders held roughly 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|4.93%
|-2.45%
|17.32%
|39.09%
|4.47%
|93.82%
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.96%
|-7.08%
|-9.48%
|-21.05%
|-60.23%
|59.09%
For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Kitov Pharma Ltd
Summary
Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Kitov Pharma Ltd on 5 of the 8 factors.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
