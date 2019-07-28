Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.34 N/A -2.63 0.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 16.76 N/A -0.37 0.00

Demonstrates Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -43.8% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $28.5, and a 173.51% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 53.7% and 20.28% respectively. Insiders held roughly 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. 4.93% -2.45% 17.32% 39.09% 4.47% 93.82% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.96% -7.08% -9.48% -21.05% -60.23% 59.09%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Kitov Pharma Ltd

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Kitov Pharma Ltd on 5 of the 8 factors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.