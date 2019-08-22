Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 12 15.14 N/A -2.18 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 39.61 N/A -2.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio is 17.5. On the competitive side is, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 10.3 Current Ratio and a 9.9 Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a 187.30% upside potential and an average target price of $28.5. Competitively the consensus target price of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.5, which is potential 236.66% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Spero Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.