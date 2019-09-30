Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Comparing side by side

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|-0.15
|10.01M
|-2.18
|0.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|13.66M
|-0.64
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|93,902,439.02%
|-34.5%
|-31.2%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3,167,903,525.05%
|-46.9%
|-37.7%
Liquidity
Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 and a Quick Ratio of 17.5. Competitively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and has 8.1 Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 156.88% and an $28 average target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.1% and 12.6% respectively. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 23.71%. Competitively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.53% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.95%
|-11.87%
|-4.77%
|9.14%
|-5.63%
|68.94%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3.66%
|1.61%
|-21.95%
|-27.97%
|-64.77%
|-5.95%
For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 11 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
