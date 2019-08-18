Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Comparison side by side

Both Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 15.48 N/A -2.18 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

Demonstrates Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17.5. The Current Ratio of rival Cortexyme Inc. is 15.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 15.9. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cortexyme Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $28.5, while its potential upside is 181.07%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.1% and 22.4%. 23.71% are Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.5% are Cortexyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Cortexyme Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Cortexyme Inc.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.