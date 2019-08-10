Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 13.23 N/A -2.18 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 10.85 N/A -0.46 0.00

Demonstrates Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Liquidity

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cerus Corporation are 2.8 and 2.5 respectively. Spero Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $28.5, while its potential upside is 208.78%. Meanwhile, Cerus Corporation’s average price target is $9, while its potential upside is 72.08%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Spero Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cerus Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 53.1% and 69.1% respectively. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 23.71%. Comparatively, 2.1% are Cerus Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Cerus Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Cerus Corporation.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.