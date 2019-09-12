Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 19.15 N/A -2.18 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 75.02 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spero Therapeutics Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5. Competitively, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has 7.3 and 7.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is $27.5, with potential upside of 119.12%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 23.71% are Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.