Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Contrasting side by side

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 19.15 N/A -2.18 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 64.36 N/A -2.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Liquidity

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Acceleron Pharma Inc. are 19.3 and 19.3 respectively. Acceleron Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

$27.5 is Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 119.12%. Acceleron Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $52.33 consensus target price and a 12.25% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Spero Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders held 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.