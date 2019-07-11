Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Contrasting side by side

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|18.72
|N/A
|-2.63
|0.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.2%
|-43.8%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Spero Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $28.5, and a 153.33% upside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.7% and 4.02%. About 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|4.93%
|-2.45%
|17.32%
|39.09%
|4.47%
|93.82%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|6.12%
|-10.53%
|-3.39%
|-14.14%
|27.86%
|2.18%
For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Acasti Pharma Inc.
Summary
Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Acasti Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
