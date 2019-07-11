Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Contrasting side by side

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 18.72 N/A -2.63 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -43.8% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $28.5, and a 153.33% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.7% and 4.02%. About 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. 4.93% -2.45% 17.32% 39.09% 4.47% 93.82% Acasti Pharma Inc. 6.12% -10.53% -3.39% -14.14% 27.86% 2.18%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Acasti Pharma Inc.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Acasti Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.