Speedway Motorsports Inc. (TRK)’s Financial Results Comparing With SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Speedway Motorsports Inc. (NYSE:TRK) and SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) compete with each other in the Sporting Activities sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Speedway Motorsports Inc. 18 1.72 N/A 1.26 15.74 SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. 29 1.57 N/A 0.78 38.99

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Speedway Motorsports Inc. and SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Speedway Motorsports Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Speedway Motorsports Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Speedway Motorsports Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 3.6% SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 24.9% 3.2%

Volatility & Risk

Speedway Motorsports Inc. has a 0.94 beta, while its volatility is 6.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. has beta of 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Speedway Motorsports Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Speedway Motorsports Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Speedway Motorsports Inc. and SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Speedway Motorsports Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s potential upside is 27.39% and its average price target is $35.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.1% of Speedway Motorsports Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.89% of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.7% of Speedway Motorsports Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Speedway Motorsports Inc. -0.1% 6.8% 5.32% 24.53% 14.52% 21.7% SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. -5.56% -0.94% 14.71% 14.45% 44.33% 38.39%

For the past year Speedway Motorsports Inc. has weaker performance than SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.

Summary

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. beats Speedway Motorsports Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Speedway Motorsports, Inc., through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities. As of December 31, 2016, its racing facilities included total seating capacity of approximately 784,000 with 760 luxury suites. The company also provides souvenir merchandising, including screen-printing and embroidery, as well as food, beverage, and hospitality catering services; and radio programming, production, and distribution services. In addition, it manufactures and distributes modified racing cars and parts; produces and sells micro-lubricant; distributes, wholesales, and retails motorsports and other sports-related souvenir merchandise and apparel; leases oil and gas mineral rights; and rents warehouse, industrial park, and office space, as well as track rentals for motorsports and non-motorsports events and activities, and driving schools. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Concord, North Carolina. Speedway Motorsports Inc. is a subsidiary of Sonic Financial Corporation.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand name in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego. It also operates the Adventure Island name in Tampa; Water Country USA name in Williamsburg; Discovery Cove marine life theme park in Orlando; and Sesame Place, a seasonal park in Langhorne. In addition, the company operates its theme park under Shamu and Sea Rescue brand names. It owns and operates 12 destination and regional theme parks. The company was formerly known as SW Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. in December 2012. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.