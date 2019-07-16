Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (TRK) EPS Estimated At $0.69; Iamgold Ordinary Shares (IAG) Shorts Lowered By 5.75%

Iamgold Corporation Ordinary Shares (NYSE:IAG) had a decrease of 5.75% in short interest. IAG’s SI was 5.28M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.75% from 5.60 million shares previously. With 3.78 million avg volume, 1 days are for Iamgold Corporation Ordinary Shares (NYSE:IAG)’s short sellers to cover IAG’s short positions. The SI to Iamgold Corporation Ordinary Shares’s float is 1.14%. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5. About 2.12 million shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 61.01% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.44% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD CUT TOLIMA GOLD STAKE TO 8.42% FROM 10.85%; 10/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON HOLDINGS IN TOLIMA GOLD INC; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Changes Date for Announcing First Quarter 2018 Results to May 7th, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Quinto Resources reports initial mineral resource estimate from IAMGOLD on Monster Lake project; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD TO COLLABORATE WITH TRADEWIND TO BOOST UTILITY OF GOLD; 28/03/2018 – IAMGOLD Reports Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 14/05/2018 – IAMGOLD files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced lnferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Eastern Borosi Project; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Hldrs Re-Elect Bd of Directors

Analysts expect Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) to report $0.69 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 8.00% from last quarter’s $0.75 EPS. TRK’s profit would be $28.18 million giving it 6.75 P/E if the $0.69 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, Speedway Motorsports, Inc.’s analysts see 213.64% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 30,626 shares traded. Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) has risen 5.57% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TRK News: 07/03/2018 – SPEEDWAY MOTOR 4Q REV. $76.4M, EST. $83.5M (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – Speedway Motorsports, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 15 Cents Per Share; 26/04/2018 – Speedway Motorsports 1Q Rev $74.4M; 07/03/2018 – Speedway Motorsports 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c; 07/03/2018 – SPEEDWAY MOTOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.00 TO $1.20, EST. $1.20; 07/03/2018 – SPEEDWAY MOTOR 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. EPS 1C (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – Speedway Motorsports Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.20; 07/03/2018 – SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS INC TRK.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.00 TO $1.20; 07/03/2018 Speedway Motorsports 4Q EPS $2.77; 26/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS INC TRK.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.07

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. It also explores for copper and silver. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns interest in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; Westwood gold mine in southwestern QuÃ©bec, Canada; and Sadiola, as well as Yatela gold mines situated in southwest Mali, West Africa.

Among 3 analysts covering Iamgold (NYSE:IAG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Iamgold had 8 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, January 22 by Macquarie Research. BMO Capital Markets downgraded IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) on Friday, January 18 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 21.

Speedway Motorsports, Inc., through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $761.21 million. The firm owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities. It has a 14.84 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its racing facilities included total seating capacity of approximately 784,000 with 760 luxury suites.