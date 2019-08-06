Speedway Motorsports Inc. (TRK) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Speedway Motorsports Inc. (NYSE:TRK) is a company in the Sporting Activities industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Speedway Motorsports Inc. has 24.1% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 60.94% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Speedway Motorsports Inc. has 1.7% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 3.76% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Speedway Motorsports Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Speedway Motorsports Inc. 0.00% 5.50% 3.60% Industry Average 7.75% 10.86% 5.05%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Speedway Motorsports Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Speedway Motorsports Inc. N/A 17 15.74 Industry Average 44.25M 570.93M 39.95

Speedway Motorsports Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Speedway Motorsports Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Speedway Motorsports Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 2.50 2.17

The competitors have a potential upside of 1.91%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Speedway Motorsports Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Speedway Motorsports Inc. -0.1% 6.8% 5.32% 24.53% 14.52% 21.7% Industry Average 1.85% 25.78% 33.82% 32.02% 41.79% 41.37%

For the past year Speedway Motorsports Inc. has weaker performance than Speedway Motorsports Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

Speedway Motorsports Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Speedway Motorsports Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.52 and has 1.64 Quick Ratio. Speedway Motorsports Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Speedway Motorsports Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.94 shows that Speedway Motorsports Inc. is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Speedway Motorsports Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.76 which is 24.44% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Speedway Motorsports Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Speedway Motorsports Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Speedway Motorsports Inc.

Speedway Motorsports, Inc., through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities. As of December 31, 2016, its racing facilities included total seating capacity of approximately 784,000 with 760 luxury suites. The company also provides souvenir merchandising, including screen-printing and embroidery, as well as food, beverage, and hospitality catering services; and radio programming, production, and distribution services. In addition, it manufactures and distributes modified racing cars and parts; produces and sells micro-lubricant; distributes, wholesales, and retails motorsports and other sports-related souvenir merchandise and apparel; leases oil and gas mineral rights; and rents warehouse, industrial park, and office space, as well as track rentals for motorsports and non-motorsports events and activities, and driving schools. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Concord, North Carolina. Speedway Motorsports Inc. is a subsidiary of Sonic Financial Corporation.