Speece Thorson Capital Group Upped Mueller Wtr Prods (MWA) Holding; Staar Surgical Company (STAA) Sellers Increased By 21.64% Their Shorts

Staar Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) had an increase of 21.64% in short interest. STAA’s SI was 2.73 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 21.64% from 2.24M shares previously. With 482,000 avg volume, 6 days are for Staar Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)’s short sellers to cover STAA’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.2. About 222,528 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (MWA) stake by 62.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc acquired 673,350 shares as Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (MWA)’s stock declined 4.95%. The Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 1.76 million shares with $17.24 million value, up from 1.08 million last quarter. Mueller Wtr Prods Inc now has $1.72B valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 642,580 shares traded. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 15.53% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Mueller Water Products Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MWA); 04/04/2018 – Moody’s says Anvil International, LLC’s $60 million add-on term loan will not impact its credit ratings; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water Raises Quarter Dividend to 5c; 08/05/2018 – Mueller Water Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 Echologics and Bell deliver IoT Smart City solution for water network leak detection in the City of Medicine Hat; 17/04/2018 – Mueller Water Products Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS SEES YR NET SALES RISING 7%-9%; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Mueller Water Products; Stable Outlook; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER 2Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 10C; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water 2Q EPS 6c

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company has market cap of $1.35 billion. The firm provides Visian implantable collamer lenses to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It has a 188.75 P/E ratio. It also offers minimally invasive intraocular lenses (IOLs), including foldable IOLs for use in minimally invasive cataract surgical procedures; aspheric IOLs that produce a clearer image than traditional spherical lenses; and nanoFLEX IOL, a single piece collamer aspheric optic, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold STAAR Surgical Company shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 38.65 million shares or 2.62% more from 37.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bollard Group Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Axa has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Cadence Llc reported 109,739 shares. Fmr Ltd Co reported 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). 1,458 are held by Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability. Cortina Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 268,448 shares. Pura Vida Limited Liability Co holds 538,600 shares. Zacks Inv has invested 0.01% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Barclays Public Ltd Com invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Credit Suisse Ag owns 37,182 shares. Manufacturers Life The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 27,892 shares. Millrace Asset reported 61,007 shares. Victory Management holds 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) or 1,983 shares. Georgia-based Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Swiss Bank & Trust reported 61,700 shares stake.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.22 million activity. The insider BROADWOOD PARTNERS – L.P. bought 100,000 shares worth $2.22M.

Among 2 analysts covering MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS has $1100 highest and $800 lowest target. $9.50’s average target is -12.84% below currents $10.9 stock price. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS had 4 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global on Friday, May 10. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of MWA in report on Wednesday, June 26 to “Sell” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold MWA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 120.54 million shares or 4.19% less from 125.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% or 101,914 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 31,593 shares. Cipher LP invested in 0.02% or 22,701 shares. Asset Mngmt One Communications Ltd has invested 0.01% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). First Manhattan Com has 272,688 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc invested in 1.41 million shares. Principal Fincl Group holds 0% or 125,102 shares in its portfolio. Deprince Race And Zollo has 1.77M shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Numerixs Invest Technology has invested 0.01% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Carroll Finance holds 0% or 150 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs invested in 0.01% or 13,464 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest reported 253,926 shares. Thompson Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Bluestein R H And invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) stake by 18,285 shares to 50,716 valued at $6.31M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) stake by 21,932 shares and now owns 91,060 shares. White Mount Ins Grp Ltd (NYSE:WTM) was reduced too.