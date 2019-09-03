Speece Thorson Capital Group Trimmed White Mount Ins Grp LTD (WTM) Holding By $688,200; CB2 INSIGHTS COMMON SHARES CANADA (CBIIF) Sellers Decreased By 33.81% Their Shorts

CB2 INSIGHTS INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:CBIIF) had a decrease of 33.81% in short interest. CBIIF’s SI was 9,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 33.81% from 13,900 shares previously. With 63,200 avg volume, 0 days are for CB2 INSIGHTS INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:CBIIF)’s short sellers to cover CBIIF’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.58% or $0.0055 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1145. About 5,300 shares traded. CB2 Insights Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBIIF) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased White Mount Ins Grp Ltd (WTM) stake by 5.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 744 shares as White Mount Ins Grp Ltd (WTM)’s stock rose 16.84%. The Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 13,709 shares with $12.69 million value, down from 14,453 last quarter. White Mount Ins Grp Ltd now has $3.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $1065. About 16,748 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance Sees Transaction Closing by End 2Q 201; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181058: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.; ABRY Partners VIII, L.P; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss $48.0M; 21/05/2018 – NSM INSURANCE GROUP – UK ARM, VANTAGE HOLDINGS, HAS ACQUIRED FRESH INSURANCE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains To Acquire Majority Stake In NSM Insurance Group; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TRANSACTION VALUES NSM AT APPROXIMATELY $388 MLN; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY A MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Buy Majority Stake in NSM Insurance; 11/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS 584,106 SHRS ABOUT 15.3% TENDERED; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM

More notable recent White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Yahoo Finance” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “White Mountains Makes Minority Investment in Elementum Advisors, LLC – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased Noble Corp Plc Shs Usd (NYSE:NE) stake by 299,437 shares to 1.26 million valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Davita Healthcare Partners (NYSE:DVA) stake by 34,203 shares and now owns 290,861 shares. Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) was raised too.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $459,223 activity. Shares for $459,223 were bought by Tanner David Allen.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Country Club Trust Na has 0.03% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 252 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 300 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) has 0.01% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 20 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa accumulated 0.06% or 26,440 shares. 598 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bancorp. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability has 544 shares. Schaller Invest Inc invested in 1,400 shares. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 399 shares. Utah Retirement holds 549 shares. Jane Street Gru Lc holds 271 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp has invested 0.05% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Moreover, Karpas Strategies Llc has 0.29% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Belgium-based Kbc Grp Inc Inc Nv has invested 0.02% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co owns 2,994 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

CB2 Insights Inc. provides predictive analytics tools, data-driven software, and comprehensive services for the cannabis value chain industry the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.22 million. The firm develops an integrated cloud productivity and business intelligence software platform for the cannabis industry. It currently has negative earnings. It offers cannabis-focused electronic medical record platform with a suite of practice management tools to support the workflows of a clinician and/or their clinical practice in medical cannabis under the Sail Cannabis brand.