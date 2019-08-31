Speece Thorson Capital Group Trimmed Its Stake in O Reilly Automotive (ORLY) by $5.64 Million as Stock Price Rose; Argent Trust Company Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Upped as Share Value Declined

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 32.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 14,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The hedge fund held 30,292 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76 million, down from 44,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $383.76. About 307,025 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40; 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Fox News Seek to Dismiss Defamation Suit; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Election to Board, Accepting Executive Vice Chairman Post Completes Leadership Succession Plan; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Johnson Promoted to CEO and Co-President; 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Settlements Over Sex Harassment Become Public; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct)

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 7,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 225,670 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.24 million, up from 218,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 8.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for reducing emissions; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Advances After Bigger-Than-Expected Dividend Increase; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 10/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 27/04/2018 – Forget Oil. Exxon’s Profit Can’t Even Keep Pace on Chemicals; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil criticized for worker rights and safety issues at annual shareholder meeting; 13/03/2018 – Josh Dawsey: Source just texted me: “Imagine running Exxon-Mobil for decades and being a titan of the world and then being; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FACILITY STARTUP FOR POTENTIAL U.S. GULF COAST PROJECT COULD COME AS EARLY AS 2021; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels battle: Senator moves to expand small refiner exemption

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $365.63M for 19.99 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 34,443 shares to 151,628 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 45,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA).

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Diamond Hill Capital’s Top 4 Buys in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “O’Reilly Automotive: A Smooth Ride – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IWP, DG, AMD, ORLY – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Retail Stocks to Watch in April – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory has invested 0.02% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Oakbrook Investments has 8,225 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 3,570 were accumulated by Provise Grp Inc. Creative Planning holds 10,220 shares. Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited has invested 0.02% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Carroll Fincl Assocs holds 0.01% or 271 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone holds 0.01% or 380 shares. Fincl Counselors holds 7,032 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.33% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). D E Shaw And has 261,634 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.04% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). 12,700 were reported by Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc. Paloma Ptnrs Management invested 0.1% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). The Nevada-based Navellier And Assocs has invested 0.28% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 0.06% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $74,250 activity.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 6,127 shares to 3,120 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 17,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,392 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Exxon Mobil vs. BP – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iraq, Exxon still in talks over mega project – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Bank stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). St Johns Investment Management Ltd Company accumulated 18,607 shares. Chilton Investment Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Blackrock Inc holds 1.01% or 279.81M shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated owns 1.33% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 25.70 million shares. 44,485 are owned by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Enterprise Svcs invested in 0.59% or 33,403 shares. New York-based Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0.13% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mason Street Limited Company invested in 604,463 shares. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.02% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 11,558 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell, Washington-based fund reported 96,516 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability accumulated 34,103 shares. Blb&B Advsr Llc invested in 159,745 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory holds 0.1% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 5,093 shares. Willis Inv Counsel holds 0.36% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 30,965 shares.