Speece Thorson Capital Group Stake in Northern Trust (NTRS) Boosted by $4.13 Million as Share Value Rose; Rk Capital Management Holding in Graco (GGG) Trimmed by $2.09 Million

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Graco Inc (GGG) by 45.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 42,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,100 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, down from 93,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Graco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.63% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $48.32. About 805,299 shares traded or 50.15% up from the average. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SEES MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Graco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GGG); 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Graco Supply Company Announces Appointment of Jason Caldwell as President and CEO; 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q Net $85.5M; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.49; 30/05/2018 – Graco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) by 45.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 45,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 147,120 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30 million, up from 101,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Northern Trust Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $99.29. About 772,168 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 13.25% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.68% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS UNDERWEIGHT ON AUSTRALIAN BANKS; 21/03/2018 – Northern Trust Raises Prime Rate; 10/04/2018 – Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services Partners with Hazeltree to Launch ‘Cash Optimization’ Service; 19/03/2018 – NTRS, PWC ENHANCEMENT ALLOWS LIFECYCLE AUDIT VIA BLOCKCHAIN; 12/04/2018 – MOVES- Northern Trust, Cavendish, Exotix Capital; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST AUM $1.17T; 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust Strengthens Private Equity Audit via Blockchain Technology with PwC; 11/05/2018 – Officer Thomas Gifts 274 Of Northern Trust Corp; 13/03/2018 – Northern Trust to Provide Investment Management and Advisory Services to The Grand Haven Area Community Foundation; 12/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AVGO, NTRS & FTV

More notable recent Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Northern Trust, CME Group and First American Financial – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Northern Trust (NTRS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Northern Trust (NTRS) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Costs Rise – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Knapp Community Care Foundation Selects Northern Trust to Provide Investment Management and Social impact Advisory Services – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Northern Trust to Transfer Pioneering Private Equity Blockchain Technology Platform to Broadridge – Business Wire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NTRS shares while 207 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 167.30 million shares or 1.07% less from 169.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Fin Gp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 18,511 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.03% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Pennsylvania has 0.01% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Hl Financial Ser Ltd stated it has 1.03% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 42,491 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, a Illinois-based fund reported 5.66 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 149,453 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Partnership reported 200 shares. Trust Department Mb Natl Bank N A has 1,625 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gideon Inc owns 5,137 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 0.12% or 4.33M shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Advsr Inc holds 4,298 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability invested in 109,665 shares or 1.76% of the stock.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 39,117 shares to 63,951 shares, valued at $8.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 26,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,860 shares, and cut its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $319,157 activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider White Timothy R sold $210,081.

More notable recent Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Think About Graco Inc.’s (NYSE:GGG) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Graco Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Preparing For The End Of The Cycle (Part XII): Graco – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Techs LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Pacific Investment Mngmt stated it has 13,923 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Fuller Thaler Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Highstreet Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 77 shares. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.31% or 607,204 shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Carlson Mgmt accumulated 17,943 shares. Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 23,549 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. The Georgia-based Voya Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Citadel Advsrs Limited Co owns 0% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 117,258 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 42,500 shares. Snyder Cap Management Lp has 2.76% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 1.18 million shares. Mairs Inc invested 3.18% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). New York-based Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). 33,800 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $347.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 45,603 shares to 309,699 shares, valued at $17.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 64,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS).