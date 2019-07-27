Speece Thorson Capital Group Stake in Noble Plc Shs Usd (NE) Raised by $598,874 as Stock Value Declined; Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Stake In Archer (ADM) Was Lifted

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Noble Corp Plc Shs Usd (NE) by 31.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 299,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, up from 964,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc Shs Usd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $483.36 million market cap company. It closed at $1.94 lastly. It is down 56.13% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 13/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – TRADING CO HEADCOUNT EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 300 BY END OF 3Q 2018; 13/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP – SIGNING OF BINDING RESTRUCTURING SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH AN AD HOC GROUP OF GROUP’S EXISTING SENIOR CREDITORS; 09/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 21/03/2018 – Noble Group hit by lawsuit amid crucial debt restructuring; 11/04/2018 – Noble Corp Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Noble Century Investment Holdings Ltd; 04/04/2018 – Noble Corp at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Apr 24; 22/05/2018 – NOBLE GROUP’S PLANNED ASSET SALE TO TRICON TO BE COMPLETE AUG 1; 13/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP: SENIOR CREDITORS TO GRANT 10% EQUITY TO MANAGEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Noble Group Can Pay 2018 Bond And Others Can’t Stop It: Lawfirm

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 578.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 28,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,663 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, up from 4,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.59. About 2.06 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 04/05/2018 – ADM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – ADM Reorganizes as Agricultural Trading Battles Low Profits; 16/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS ‘FAIRLY MINIMAL’ IMPACT FROM CHINA SHIFTING SOY PURCHASES TO SOUTH AMERICA FROM U.S.; CHINA TYPICALLY MAKES SEASONAL SHIFT -CFO; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM, Bunge Have Stalled; 16/05/2018 – ETHANOL EXPORTS TO CHINA MAY RISE ONCE TRADE SPAT RESOLVED: ADM; 03/05/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ELEVEN INCUMBENT DIRECTORS WERE ALSO RE-ELECTED; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND – REALIGNMENT OF BUSINESS SEGMENTS ACROSS FOUR UNITS – CARBOHYDRATE SOLUTIONS, NUTRITION, OILSEEDS AND ORIGINATION; 17/05/2018 – ALICORP REPORTS ASSIGNMENT OF BUY PACT FOR ADM-SAO S.A; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q EPS 70c

More notable recent Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Stocks Wall Street Hates That I’ve Been Buying – The Motley Fool” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Noble Corporation plc (NE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Offshore Drilling: Dying Business – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Noble Corp.: Cash Picture Looks Grim – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Noble Corp. – Diving Into The Company’s EBITDA Scenarios – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold NE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 199.36 million shares or 6.31% less from 212.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 62,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). D E Shaw Communication accumulated 224,590 shares. Montgomery accumulated 14,400 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated owns 2,000 shares. Brigade Cap Mgmt LP invested in 1.05 million shares or 0.19% of the stock. State Bank Of America Corp De invested 0% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Prelude Mngmt Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 121,827 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 20,000 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc invested in 125,300 shares or 0% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bankshares stated it has 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Maine-based Schroder Inv Mngmt Group has invested 0.01% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE).

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 4,586 shares to 27,955 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 30,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,457 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.28M are owned by Point72 Asset Management Lp. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 1.67% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 72,444 shares. Qci Asset Management New York owns 1,665 shares. Arrow Fincl reported 200 shares stake. Kistler owns 500 shares. The Colorado-based Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability Co has invested 0.67% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Security Trust Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Pennsylvania-based First Commonwealth Finance Pa has invested 0.17% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 212,786 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability (Wy) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Mai Cap Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Dt Limited Liability Co holds 0.48% or 79,365 shares. Renaissance Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). American Assets Mgmt Ltd Llc has 30,830 shares. Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Co owns 6,412 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 16,400 shares to 80,400 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 13,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,212 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).