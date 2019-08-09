Speece Thorson Capital Group Stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Boosted by $2.83 Million; Aspiriant Holding in Enbridge (ENB) Has Lowered as Stock Price Declined

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 89.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 41,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 86,642 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06 million, up from 45,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 1.04 million shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 34.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 9,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 17,641 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $641,000, down from 27,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.92. About 1.42M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 05/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO SEEK PARTIAL SALE OF GERMAN WIND FARM STAKE; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP DOES NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL IMPACT TO ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FROM FERC POLICY ACTIONS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Cuts Spectra Deal Debt With $2.5 Billion in Asset Sales; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENBRIDGE TO SELL STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSET FOR C$1.75B; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt: Enbridge Inc. Offered to Buy Out Co; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, FUND WILL UTILIZE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM TRUST UNITS AND PAY BACK DEBT; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Makes Biggest Clean Energy Bet With Enbridge Deal

