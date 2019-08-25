Speece Thorson Capital Group Position in M & T Bank (MTB) Decreased by $391,558 as Market Valuation Declined; Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Stock Value Rose While Stonebridge Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $1.05 Million

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in M & T Bank Corp (MTB) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 2,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.16% . The hedge fund held 98,998 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.55M, down from 101,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in M & T Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $143.9. About 587,990 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 16/04/2018 – M&T 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $43M, EST. $43.8M; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net Interest Income $980M; 17/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: Exclusive: M&T Bank has a new Greater Washington president; 15/05/2018 – M&T Bank Raises Dividend to 80c; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Noninterest Income $459M; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Qualcomm; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.26; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q EPS $2.23; 21/03/2018 – M&T Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate From 4.50% to 4.75%; 23/04/2018 – PHILIPS D&T GROWTH TO BE ABOVE PHILIPS AVERAGE IN M/T

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 26.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 10,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 28,156 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 38,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82 million and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,807 shares to 5,147 shares, valued at $858,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:DVN) by 19,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 77,393 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management accumulated 20,456 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Hawaii-based C M Bidwell & Assocs has invested 0.73% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cypress Cap Gru invested in 44,042 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Co invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 1.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Headinvest Lc reported 3.72% stake. Federated Inc Pa holds 1.35% or 5.24 million shares in its portfolio. Montecito Savings Bank & Tru reported 19,900 shares. Columbus Circle Investors owns 459,339 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Tiedemann reported 0.18% stake. Biondo Investment Advisors Lc invested in 64,943 shares. Sage has invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). M Hldgs Inc, a Oregon-based fund reported 74,301 shares. Capital Advsr Ok owns 1.67% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 150,067 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Investorplace.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $180,188 activity.

Analysts await M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $3.62 earnings per share, up 1.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.56 per share. MTB’s profit will be $486.93M for 9.94 P/E if the $3.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.34 actual earnings per share reported by M&T Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MTB shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 108.00 million shares or 0.89% less from 108.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Prelude Management Lc accumulated 2,513 shares. Confluence Invest Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.31% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) or 117,242 shares. Massachusetts Ser Ma reported 0.03% stake. Prudential Pcl invested in 0.1% or 183,712 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Incorporated invested in 564,642 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Prudential owns 210,450 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc has 9,248 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt reported 6,689 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd holds 0.02% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) or 1,473 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Advsr Asset Mngmt invested in 1,330 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinebridge Invests LP owns 0.13% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 41,829 shares. 2,606 are held by Fin Consulate Inc. Massachusetts-based Cambridge has invested 0.56% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB).

More notable recent M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “M&T Bank slides 2.6% after Q2 disappoints – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “M&T Bank Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “M&T Bank Corporation Announces Notice of Redemption of Series A and Series C Preferred Stock – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Healthcare Partners (NYSE:DVA) by 34,203 shares to 290,861 shares, valued at $15.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 19,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,265 shares, and has risen its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).