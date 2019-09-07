Speece Thorson Capital Group Position in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Raised as Share Value Declined; As Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Stock Value Rose, Holder Plancorp Has Lifted Stake

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 112.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 20,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 39,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 18,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.69. About 323,482 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 89.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 41,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 86,642 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06 million, up from 45,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $42.27. About 1.63 million shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About Cimarex Energy Co.’s (NYSE:XEC) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cimarex Energy: XEC Stands For Excellent Execution Company – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 61% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Up Big Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Cimarex Energy Co.’s (NYSE:XEC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 27,525 shares to 69,001 shares, valued at $7.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 14,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,292 shares, and cut its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,065 are held by Gateway Advisers Limited Liability. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research Inc reported 15,768 shares. James Inv Research Inc invested in 9,740 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 1,540 shares. Blair William & Il stated it has 41,507 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Raymond James & holds 0.03% or 256,016 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Mgmt stated it has 55,316 shares. Walleye Trading Lc holds 0% or 7,326 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Atria Invs Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Creative Planning has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Andra Ap holds 49,600 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Cushing Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 57,131 shares. Geode Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 1.44M shares.