Speece Thorson Capital Group Position in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Raised as Share Price Declined; Oracle (ORCL) Holder Highlander Capital Management Has Lowered Position as Market Valuation Rose

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 32.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 28,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 114,703 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81 million, up from 86,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 2.54 million shares traded or 28.42% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 99.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1,000, down from 9,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 59.52M shares traded or 345.51% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty Are Preventing Relevant Engagement; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Rev $9.77B; 28/04/2018 – OpenSource: Running the Vordel XML Gateway on Oracle VM; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Empowers Businesses to Capitalize on Opportunities Presented by World’s Largest and Fastest Growing Economies; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 12/04/2018 – Businesses Struggle to Protect Sensitive Cloud Data According to New Oracle and KPMG Cloud Threat Report; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CONCLUDES 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins key round in long-running Google fight; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ REV $9.78B, EST. $9.78B

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $375.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 21,932 shares to 91,060 shares, valued at $10.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Corp Plc Shs Usd (NYSE:NE) by 1.25M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,320 shares, and cut its stake in White Mount Ins Grp Ltd (NYSE:WTM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Lc stated it has 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com reported 349 shares. Bridgewater Assoc LP owns 0.35% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 761,277 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 5,383 shares. Moore Cap Mgmt Lp holds 0.06% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 570,232 shares. Art Ltd Liability Com stated it has 68,423 shares. Vanguard stated it has 11.03M shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Co holds 222,010 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Ser Gp has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Value Advisers Ltd invested 6.81% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). New York-based Encompass Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 4.33% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Ameriprise Fincl owns 890,222 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 30,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $164.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,150 shares to 5,600 shares, valued at $920,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).