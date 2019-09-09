Speece Thorson Capital Group Position in Aptargroup (ATR) Cut by $2.92 Million as Market Value Rose; As Lyondellbasell Industries N V (LYB) Share Price Declined, Miller Howard Investments Has Raised Its Stake by $6.28 Million

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V (LYB) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 74,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 896,452 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.37M, up from 821,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 2.44M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 28.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 27,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 69,001 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34 million, down from 96,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.88. About 239,256 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. Patel Bhavesh V. bought $498,873 worth of stock.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del Com (NYSE:F) by 40,614 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:CF) by 16,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,432 shares, and cut its stake in Geo Group Inc New Com (NYSE:GEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 0% stake. Legal & General Group Public Limited Company has invested 0.1% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Capital Innovations Limited reported 8,415 shares. Eagle Asset has 0.02% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Benedict Fincl Advsrs has 0.51% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 21,701 were reported by Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs. E&G Advsr Limited Partnership owns 8,600 shares. Smithfield Trust invested in 0% or 245 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.27% or 320,829 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Investment Mgmt Com Limited Liability Company holds 2,849 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 163,227 are owned by Victory Mgmt Inc. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Whittier Trust Communications Of Nevada holds 382 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackenzie reported 245,672 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. South State stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Analysts await AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report earnings on October, 31 after the close. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 4.04% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ATR’s profit will be $61.35 million for 31.81 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by AptarGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 16,906 shares to 83,881 shares, valued at $12.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA) by 202,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Davita Healthcare Partners (NYSE:DVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 122 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards Communications. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp accumulated 632,865 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 194,831 shares. Blair William Com Il reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Mountain Pacific Advisers Id, a Idaho-based fund reported 372,521 shares. Ajo Lp invested in 0.02% or 29,513 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt reported 4,445 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3,851 shares. Cornerstone Cap owns 207,694 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 2,382 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares Incorporated has 0.03% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 8,934 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James Assoc has invested 0.01% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 114,013 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Quantbot Tech LP holds 0.01% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) or 1,400 shares.