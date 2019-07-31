Speece Thorson Capital Group Maintains Holding in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC); Diageo Plc F Sponsored Adr 1 A (DEO) Shareholder Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Trimmed Position as Valuation Rose

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 89.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 41,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.48% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 86,642 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06M, up from 45,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $50.65. About 865,965 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc F Sponsored Adr 1 A (DEO) by 43.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 73,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,820 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.68 million, down from 169,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diageo Plc F Sponsored Adr 1 A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $167.83. About 170,290 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC -; 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition; 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $9,617 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. U S Glob Invsts Inc owns 4,195 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 3,020 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 31,169 shares. Moreover, Cls Investments Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Co owns 4,065 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 13,330 are held by Tealwood Asset Management. Andra Ap invested in 0.1% or 49,600 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 172,844 shares. Nordea Ab owns 170,427 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 77,600 shares. 1,628 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co. Fca Tx has 0.83% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Sir Lp owns 49,901 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. 56,045 were accumulated by Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Co. Vigilant Mgmt Limited Com reported 310 shares.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 4,586 shares to 27,955 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 61,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,261 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Blue Apron, Costco, Home Depot, Microsoft, Take-Two, Target, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 61% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cimarex Energy Could Continue To Underperform – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Deep Analysis Of Diageo – Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Why We Increased Our Stock Price Estimate For Diageo By 10 Percent – Forbes” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Frothy Valuation Makes Diageo A Hold – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “What Effect Could Diageo’s Productivity Program Have On Its Financial Performance In The Near Term? – Forbes” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Beverage Stocks: Macquarie Bullish On Diageo, Pepsi, But Says Constellation’s Asset Sale Was Underpriced – Benzinga” with publication date: April 18, 2019.