Speece Thorson Capital Group Lowered Werner Enterprises (WERN) Stake by $1.52 Million as Shares Rose; Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Lifted Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) by $3.21 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 49,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The hedge fund held 204,195 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.35 million, down from 253,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.36. About 390,213 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 05/03/2018 Tennessee DOL: Real TN Stories: Cindy Cameron Ogle + Mike Werner; 18/03/2018 – WERNER: MOST EM ECONOMIES TO KEEP BENEFITTING FROM WORLD GROWTH; 09/04/2018 – SUNPOWER CEO TOM WERNER COMMENTS ON SOLAR AT BNEF SUMMIT IN NY; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC – COMPANY CURRENTLY IS UNABLE TO DETERMINE POTENTIAL LIABILITY RELATED TO THE VERDICT; 16/03/2018 – SUNPOWER SPWR.O CEO WERNER SAYS ‘HIGHLY LIKELY’ COMPANY WILL EXPAND U.S. MANUFACTURING OF SOLAR MODULES; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL CHALLENGES ARE BROADER THAN JUST PENSION REFORM: WERNER; 19/04/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 36C; 01/05/2018 – Werner Recognized at Guard and Reserve Event; 20/04/2018 – MEXICO, CENTRAL AMERICA SLOW TO GET WOMEN IN WORKFORCE: WERNER; 19/04/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $562.7 MLN VS $501.2 MLN

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 119,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% . The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.94 million, up from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Acadia Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.7. About 713,323 shares traded or 74.17% up from the average. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has risen 5.88% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AKR News: 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Backs FY18 FFO $1.33/Shr-FFO $1.45/Shr; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 16/03/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Date; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q Rev $63.1M; 14/05/2018 – Third Avenue Buys New 2.2% Position in Acadia Realty; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 09/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, Interpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United R; 23/03/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 264,009 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $32.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 98,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.64, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold AKR shares while 45 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 86.68 million shares or 2.34% more from 84.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset One Company invested in 0.02% or 156,507 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 969,401 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 339,261 shares. Honeywell Int reported 0.46% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). State Street Corp reported 4.40 million shares stake. Washington-based Fisher Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Charles Schwab Inv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag, Germany-based fund reported 159,319 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 263,648 shares. First Advsrs LP owns 61,587 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 59,847 shares. 9,674 were reported by Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 40,199 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Secs Grp has 0% invested in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) for 13,941 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $375.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 32,533 shares to 191,037 shares, valued at $13.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 28,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WERN shares while 65 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 45.70 million shares or 1.49% more from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Groesbeck Invest Nj stated it has 30,000 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability owns 14,536 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 0% or 7,636 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Co holds 416,621 shares. Raymond James Associates owns 46,693 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% or 17,701 shares in its portfolio. Speece Thorson Capital Gp holds 1.69% or 204,195 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Inc accumulated 16,495 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 50,652 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 606,817 shares. Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.03% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited holds 0.1% or 1.79M shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Com holds 51,087 shares.