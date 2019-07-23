Speece Thorson Capital Group Lowered Norfolk Southn (NSC) Stake by $1.91 Million as Valuation Rose; Artal Group Sa Has Decreased Its Holding in Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) as Market Value Declined

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southn Corp (NSC) by 31.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 10,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 21,935 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, down from 32,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southn Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $196.67. About 1.68M shares traded or 8.93% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 2.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.00M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.18 million, down from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $30.25. About 57.65 million shares traded or 23.00% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Ex-CEO Turns to Uber as His Next Fix-It Project; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 04/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S BORTHWICK SAYS LOAN DEMAND OUTLOOK CLOUDED BY EXTRA INCOME CLIENTS HAVE FROM TAX CUTS; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – American Air Presenting at Bank of America Conference (Correct); 30/05/2018 – Qorvo Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 08/05/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 21/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Pretax Earnings $8.4B, up 15%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bancshares has 1.15 million shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 3.64 million shares. Salem Cap Mgmt invested in 292,091 shares. Chou Associate reported 93,376 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs invested in 0.41% or 323,173 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 525,146 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Community Bankshares Of Raymore reported 1.41% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 400,965 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability owns 65,799 shares. Fin Management Inc owns 0.03% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 3,105 shares. Da Davidson Company invested in 0.12% or 266,896 shares. Quantres Asset Ltd stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fmr Ltd Liability Company invested in 324.40 million shares or 1.07% of the stock. Freestone Capital Limited Liability Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 39,060 shares. Proffitt And Goodson holds 0.26% or 37,103 shares.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beigene Ltd by 400,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $79.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tg Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 800,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roberts Glore Incorporated Il accumulated 9,675 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Btr Capital Mngmt reported 1,876 shares. Psagot Invest House holds 0.01% or 670 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Wellington Shields Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.28% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Impala Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5.71% or 585,367 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 283,381 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Usca Ria Lc owns 3,252 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.17% or 176,408 shares. Rockland Trust has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Chemung Canal accumulated 1,113 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Com reported 57,665 shares. C M Bidwell holds 0.29% or 1,545 shares. Interest Invsts holds 0.73% or 9.10 million shares in its portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. Zampi Jason Andrew sold $94,117 worth of stock.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.67 million for 17.19 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.