Speece Thorson Capital Group Lowered National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Holding by $1.06 Million; Illinois Tool Wks Com (ITW) Stock Price Declined While Todd Asset Management Increased Its Position

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 12.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 40,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 279,386 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44M, down from 320,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.42. About 758,229 shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (ITW) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 10,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 246,174 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.33M, up from 235,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $149.84. About 270,280 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 40,371 shares to 103,375 shares, valued at $5.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 41,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 22,512 shares to 399,851 shares, valued at $15.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lvmh Moet Hennessy (LVMUY) by 39,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,354 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

