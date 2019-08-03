Speece Thorson Capital Group Lowered Its Holding in Norfolk Southn (NSC) as Stock Declined; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Lifted Its Position in United States Stl New (Put) (X) as Stock Declined

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (Put) (X) by 615% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 615,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The institutional investor held 715,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.94M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.61% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 23.55 million shares traded or 82.52% up from the average. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 29C; 22/03/2018 – Joe Lynam BBC: MLEX Sources: EU (and ergo the UK) wins temporary reprieve from US Steel tariffs; 20/03/2018 – United States Steel Corporation Announces Results of Tender Offer for Any and All of Its 8.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 2021; 09/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 07/03/2018 – US STEEL SEES CALLING BACK ABOUT 500 WORKERS THIS MONTH; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Illinois Plant Operations to Handle Demand; 02/04/2018 – Justice Department: U. S. Steel Corp. Agrees to Resolve Alleged Violations of Clean Water Act in Indiana; 08/03/2018 – U. S. Steel Issues Statement on National Security Action by President Trump on Steel Imports; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: U.S. Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Production Down; 12/03/2018 – United States Steel Corporation Provides Full-Year 2018 Guidance

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southn Corp (NSC) by 31.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 10,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 21,935 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, down from 32,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southn Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $182.02. About 2.51M shares traded or 48.41% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 317,670 shares to 57,330 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arconic Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 45,902 shares to 147,120 shares, valued at $13.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 15,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 2,755 shares. Hemenway Trust Limited Liability Corp owns 2,555 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Trust Comm Of Virginia Va holds 22,845 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 4,637 shares. Shelton Cap reported 560 shares. 15,098 were accumulated by Mariner Lc. Moreover, Earnest Partners Limited has 0.29% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). First Manhattan Co stated it has 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Coastline Trust Company invested 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Horrell accumulated 0.03% or 362 shares. M Inc invested in 1,398 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Advsrs Asset Management owns 11,574 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Edgemoor Invest Advsr Inc owns 3,448 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Becker Mgmt invested in 2,523 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.21% or 11,693 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $851,668 activity. $858,097 worth of stock was sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph on Tuesday, February 12. On Monday, July 29 the insider Scanlon Jennifer F. bought $100,546.

