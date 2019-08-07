Speece Thorson Capital Group Lowered Avnet (AVT) Position By $1.15 Million; Ruhnn Holding Limited – American Depositary Shares (RUHN) Shorts Down By 44.67%

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased Avnet Inc (AVT) stake by 11.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 26,690 shares as Avnet Inc (AVT)’s stock declined 4.04%. The Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 200,860 shares with $8.71M value, down from 227,550 last quarter. Avnet Inc now has $4.44B valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $41.8. About 519,791 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 5.31% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss/Shr $2.64; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avnet’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – Avnet Investor Day 2018 Webcast Details; 26/04/2018 – Avnet to Transfer Stk Exchange Listing to Nasdaq; 10/04/2018 – Avnet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 9 Days; 02/04/2018 – Avnet Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19; 17/04/2018 – Avnet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Avnet Names Oleg Khaykin to Its Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Avnet Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Ruhnn Holding Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:RUHN) had a decrease of 44.67% in short interest. RUHN’s SI was 237,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 44.67% from 428,900 shares previously. With 521,000 avg volume, 1 days are for Ruhnn Holding Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:RUHN)’s short sellers to cover RUHN’s short positions. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.48. About 83,133 shares traded. Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) stake by 16,906 shares to 83,881 valued at $12.83 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) stake by 19,728 shares and now owns 74,265 shares. Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA) was raised too.

Analysts await Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 1.01% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.99 per share. AVT’s profit will be $106.29M for 10.45 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Avnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold AVT shares while 133 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 99.02 million shares or 3.24% less from 102.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Lc holds 500,788 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 0.03% or 10,812 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 430,086 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Westwood Holding has 96,800 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has invested 0% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.14% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Dupont Capital Mgmt accumulated 9,705 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corp accumulated 169,636 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Qs Invsts Ltd owns 101,759 shares. Legal & General Grp Pcl stated it has 588,271 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Schwartz Invest Counsel reported 70,000 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 27,200 shares. Mackenzie Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Moreover, Walleye Trading Limited Liability has 0% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.04% or 77,858 shares.

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $287.85 million. The firm engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to clients through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s online stores primarily provide women's apparel, cosmetics, shoes, and handbags.