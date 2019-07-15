Speece Thorson Capital Group Lowered Avnet (AVT) Holding by $1.15 Million as Shares Declined; Falcon Point Capital Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Boosted by $831,750 as Stock Price Declined

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 6,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,505 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, up from 23,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $116.86. About 31,630 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 36.63% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 24/04/2018 – Ligand Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $184 MLN; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS – PER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT, CO TO RECEIVE TOTAL POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $533.8 MLN; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND LICENSES GLUCAGON RECEPTOR ANTAGONIST PROGRAM TO ROIVANT; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.55; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 26,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,860 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, down from 227,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.38. About 58,456 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 8.80% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Avnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVT); 26/04/2018 – Avnet to Transfer Stk Exchange Listing to Nasdaq; 17/04/2018 – Avnet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19; 19/03/2018 – Avnet Adds Programmable Logic Alternative to 96Boards Community with New Ultra96 Development Board; 24/04/2018 – Avnet Journal Reveals Keys to Hardening the IoT-Connected Supply Chain; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss/Shr $2.64; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss $320M; 10/04/2018 – Avnet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 9 Days; 22/05/2018 – Avnet Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $183.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) by 7,239 shares to 133,405 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 76,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,398 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $864,670 activity. The insider Aryeh Jason bought 250 shares worth $28,003.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,000 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. 52 were reported by Vigilant Cap Limited. Suntrust Banks invested in 1,612 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 76,900 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd has 205 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,284 shares. Comerica Retail Bank accumulated 27,293 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 29,168 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Citigroup Incorporated holds 20,113 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech Inc invested in 13,540 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc owns 2,834 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 28,615 shares. Amer Grp holds 53,762 shares. Pitcairn Com reported 2,159 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 183 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold AVT shares while 133 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 99.02 million shares or 3.24% less from 102.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.15% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Waddell Reed Incorporated invested 0.04% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 73,621 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.08% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) or 23,405 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt reported 9,705 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 175,898 shares. Legal And General Pcl has invested 0.01% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). American Century stated it has 623,765 shares. Cna accumulated 72,961 shares. Assetmark Inc stated it has 292 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0.07% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 2.38 million shares. National Bank reported 6,076 shares. South Dakota Inv Council invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity has 0.23% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Corp Plc Shs Usd (NYSE:NE) by 299,437 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 19,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Analysts await Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. AVT’s profit will be $110.54 million for 10.43 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Avnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.59% negative EPS growth.