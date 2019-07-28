Speece Thorson Capital Group Lifted Its Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Stake; HARTE GOLD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (HRTFF) Shorts Increased By 0.85%

HARTE GOLD CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:HRTFF) had an increase of 0.85% in short interest. HRTFF’s SI was 1.59 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.85% from 1.58M shares previously. With 51,000 avg volume, 31 days are for HARTE GOLD CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:HRTFF)’s short sellers to cover HRTFF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.37% or $0.0059 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1809. About 375,889 shares traded or 62.36% up from the average. Harte Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:HRTFF) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) stake by 25.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc acquired 16,906 shares as Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH)’s stock rose 12.34%. The Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 83,881 shares with $12.83M value, up from 66,975 last quarter. Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs now has $16.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.05% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $166.53. About 1.48M shares traded or 93.22% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S. and South Korea; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP TO BECOME A PFD NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR AETNA; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – AGREEMENT WITH LABCORP TO FURTHER EXPAND CO’S NETWORK OF CYTOLOGY PROVIDERS IN SUPPORT OF ITS THYROID MOLECULAR BUSINESS UNIT; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP LH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $11.30 TO $11.70; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP – CO, MOUNT SINAI HEALTH SYSTEM HAVE BEGUN IMPLEMENTING PROGRAM TO STANDARDIZE & OPTIMIZE INPATIENT LAB SERVICES ACROSS MOUNT SINAI SYSTEM

Harte Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $109.39 million. The firm explores for gold deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It owns 100% interests in the Sugar Zone property, which consists of 336 unpatented mining claims and 4 mining leases covers approximately 29,435 hectares located in the Town of White River, Ontario; and holds interests in the Stoughton-Abitibi property located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $692,993 activity. BELINGARD JEAN-LUC sold $540,407 worth of stock. Shares for $152,586 were sold by Williams R Sanders on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 8 analysts covering Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Laboratory Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, May 2. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 26. The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 1. The company was upgraded on Friday, June 21 by Deutsche Bank. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 18. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of LH in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating.

