Speece Thorson Capital Group Increased Holding in Mueller Wtr Prods (MWA) by $6.06 Million; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Valuation Declined, Philadelphia Trust Company Upped by $996,968 Its Position

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 13,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 126,091 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.59M, up from 112,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $77.24. About 5.86M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 07/05/2018 – FierceWireless: BREAKING: Qualcomm’s Matt Grob has left the company. Grob was Qualcomm’s executive vice president of; 13/03/2018 – Trump makes investment banking fees uncertain again; 17/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. strike on China’s ZTE another blow for Qualcomm; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 12/03/2018 – JUST IN: Broadcom statement after President blocks its proposed Qualcomm takeover. “Broadcom is reviewing the Order. Broadcom strongly disagrees that its proposed acquisition of Qualcomm raises any national security concerns; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (…; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $5.2 BLN VS $6.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 28/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: South Korea’s Moon calls for more impromptu talks with North Korea

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (MWA) by 62.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 673,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.24 million, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.81. About 548,538 shares traded. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 15.53% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 17/04/2018 – Mueller Water Products Announces Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Water May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Mueller Water Products; Stable Outlook; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MUELLER WATER TO Ba2 FROM Ba3; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mueller Water Products Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MWA); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Water May Be Pressured, Industry Down in April; 15/03/2018 Echologics and Bell deliver IoT Smart City solution for water network leak detection in the City of Medicine Hat; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 7 TO 9 PCT; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold MWA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 120.54 million shares or 4.19% less from 125.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highlander Cap Management Ltd holds 42,714 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Essex Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 42,018 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Vanguard Gru stated it has 14.25M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 29,276 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First City owns 16,150 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. State Street has invested 0% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Moreover, Lpl Financial Limited Liability has 0% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) for 45,841 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 2.06M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 122,725 shares. Millennium Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 8,939 shares. Raymond James And Assocs owns 24,545 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 779,346 shares. Paloma Prns Management has invested 0% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Pinnacle Associate holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) for 240,540 shares. 886,920 are owned by First Trust Advisors Lp.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $375.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Corp Plc Shs Usd (NYSE:NE) by 1.25M shares to 14,320 shares, valued at $27,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steris Plc Shs Usd by 13,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,680 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 138,139 shares to 194,985 shares, valued at $13.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 8,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,858 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc..

