Speece Thorson Capital Group Increased Berkley W R (WRB) Position By $1.93 Million; Donegal Group (DGICA)’s Sentiment Is 1.39

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased Berkley W R Corp (WRB) stake by 29.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc acquired 34,443 shares as Berkley W R Corp (WRB)’s stock rose 13.31%. The Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 151,628 shares with $8.56 million value, up from 117,185 last quarter. Berkley W R Corp now has $12.41 billion valuation. It closed at $67.79 lastly. It is down 23.69% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB); 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures

Donegal Group Inc (DGICA) investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 25 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 18 reduced and sold their equity positions in Donegal Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 8.22 million shares, down from 8.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Donegal Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 14 Increased: 16 New Position: 9.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased M & T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) stake by 2,494 shares to 98,998 valued at $15.55 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) stake by 29,371 shares and now owns 244,875 shares. Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) was reduced too.

Philadelphia Trust Co holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Donegal Group Inc. for 646,389 shares. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owns 875,012 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Old Republic International Corp has 0.22% invested in the company for 616,100 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Minerva Advisors Llc has invested 0.21% in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 516,743 shares.

The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.91. About 8,372 shares traded. Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) has risen 5.66% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DGICA News: 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Combined Ratio 119.3%; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 63c; 19/04/2018 – Donegal Group Raises Dividend to 14.25c Vs. 14c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Donegal Group Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGICB); 13/03/2018 Donegal Group Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Webcast; 23/04/2018 – TRADING RELEASED/RESUMED:(DGICA) Reason Not Available; 19/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC DGICA.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.1425/SHR; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Net Premiums Earned $181.8 Million; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Loss/Shr 66c; 19/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC. INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. The company has market cap of $421.69 million. It operates through four divisions: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. It has a 50.03 P/E ratio. The firm offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles.

Analysts await Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 350.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. DGICA’s profit will be $1.41M for 74.55 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Donegal Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.77% negative EPS growth.

