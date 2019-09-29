Speece Thorson Capital Group Holding in Noble Plc Shs Usd (NE) Decreased by $1.25 Million as Valuation Declined; Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Cut Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding by $301.59 Million; Stock Value Declined

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Noble Corp Plc Shs Usd (NE) by 98.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.55% . The hedge fund held 14,320 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27,000, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc Shs Usd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.32. About 3.73M shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 20/03/2018 – Noble Group: Richard Elman’s Resignation Took Effect Tuesday; 17/04/2018 – Reality TV World: Exclusive: Chris Noble talks ‘Survivor: Ghost Island’ — I’m sorry their fragile egos couldn’t handle me; 27/04/2018 – Singapore court blocks Noble Group from holding shareholders meeting on Monday -lawyer; 25/04/2018 – Major Noble Group shareholder sues to block restructuring; 21/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP – WRIT OF SUMMONS MAKE ALLEGED CLAIMS FOR AMOUNTS PAID BY CO TO CERTAIN OFFICERS OF CO AS PART OF THEIR REMUNERATION PACKAGE; 22/05/2018 – [NOBL] NOBLE GROUP LIMITED – ASSET ACQUISITIONS, DISPOSALS :; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – UNIT MORGANITE LIMITED VOLUNTARILY DISSOLVED AS OF 21 MAY 2018; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES NOBLE GROUP LTD. TO RATING ‘D’ FROM ‘CC’; 24/04/2018 – GETIN NOBLE BANK TO RAISE CAPITAL, ISSUE DEBT; 16/04/2018 – NOBLE – SIMPLIFIED STRUCTURE REPLACES PREVIOUS PROPOSAL TO PROVIDE SHAREHOLDERS 10% EQUITY IN NEW NOBLE AND FURTHER 7.5% ON PRE-DILUTED BASIS

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 397.82M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.43B, down from 404.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.84. About 7.51M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP said to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets – Bloomberg; 25/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 6; 06/03/2018 – VALEANT VRX.N : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IT PROJECTS CO’S TOTAL REVENUE TO DECLINE 5 PCT IN 2018 DUE TO DIVESTITURES AND PATENT EXPIRATION PRESSURES; 02/05/2018 – Huw Van Steenis is a former Schroders and Morgan Stanley banking analyst; 29/05/2018 – Brazos Midstream Completes Sale of Delaware Basin Subsidiaries to Morgan Stanley Infrastructure; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Equity Sales Drop 6.1% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 06/04/2018 – EHI CAR SERVICES- CONSORTIUM INTENDS TO FUND DEAL THROUGH PROCEEDS FROM LOAN FACILITY OF UP TO $200 MLN FROM MORGAN STANLEY SENIOR FUNDING, OTHERS; 16/03/2018 – ZUORA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, MORGAN STANLEY, ALLEN & COMPANY LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 03/04/2018 – Messy Court Fights for JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.78 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.51 EPS, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Noble Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.