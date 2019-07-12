Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Upped Its Williams Sonoma (WSM) Stake; Approach Resources Has 0.44 Sentiment

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) stake by 64.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc acquired 40,371 shares as Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM)’s stock declined 4.45%. The Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 103,375 shares with $5.82M value, up from 63,004 last quarter. Williams Sonoma Inc now has $5.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.06% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $65.7. About 1.06M shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees FY18 Capital Spending $200M-$220M; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.25; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Net $45.2M; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.18, REV VIEW $5.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 60C; 10/05/2018 – WEST ELM AND POTTERY BARN KIDS LAUNCH EXCLUSIVE NEW NURSERY COLLECTION; 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING ‘SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE – PARTIES AGREED TO ALL TERMS, CONDITIONS, RESPONSIBILITIES, INCLUDING TRANSFER OF KENTWOOD WAREHOUSE TO WILLIAMS-SONOMA, ON MAY 9

Approach Resources Inc (AREX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.44 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.53, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 14 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 32 reduced and sold their holdings in Approach Resources Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 18.98 million shares, down from 20.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Approach Resources Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 25 Increased: 11 New Position: 3.

New Generation Advisors Llc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Approach Resources, Inc. for 1.54 million shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp owns 4.53 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein L.P. has 0% invested in the company for 16,100 shares. The New York-based American International Group Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc., a Nebraska-based fund reported 3,777 shares.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional gas and oil reserves in the United States. The company has market cap of $29.70 million. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It currently has negative earnings. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin.

Analysts await Approach Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Approach Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 3.94% or $0.013 during the last trading session, reaching $0.317. About 552,491 shares traded. Approach Resources, Inc. (AREX) has declined 89.39% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 93.82% the S&P500. Some Historical AREX News: 02/05/2018 – Approach Resources 1Q Rev $28.8M; 08/03/2018 – APPROACH RESOURCES SEES FY CAPEX $50M TO $70M; 18/04/2018 – Approach Resources Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Approach Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 08/03/2018 – Approach Resources 4Q Rev $28.4M; 08/03/2018 – APPROACH RESOURCES INC – CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018 IS A RANGE OF $50 MLN TO $70 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Approach Resources 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 08/03/2018 – Approach Resources Sees 2018 Capex $50M-$70M; 14/05/2018 – APPROACH RESOURCES INC AREX.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $3; 02/05/2018 – Approach Resources 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wheatland Advsr Inc holds 4,300 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 49,308 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 20 shares. 28,302 were accumulated by Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability. Brookstone holds 0.03% or 9,044 shares. Swiss Bank has invested 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Signaturefd Llc has 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 302 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 32,064 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Nv owns 1.25M shares. 116 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Glenmede Na reported 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Comerica Natl Bank has invested 0.03% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com reported 8,900 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 14,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Among 7 analysts covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Williams-Sonoma had 14 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21. JP Morgan maintained Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) rating on Monday, March 18. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $54 target. Credit Suisse maintained Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) on Thursday, March 21 with “Sell” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of WSM in report on Wednesday, January 23 to “Underweight” rating. Bank of America maintained Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) on Thursday, March 21 with “Sell” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Thursday, March 21. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $49 target in Thursday, March 21 report.

