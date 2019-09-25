Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Upped C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Stake; Texas Instruments (TXN) Had 3 Bulls

Among 11 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $113.55’s average target is -9.77% below currents $125.84 stock price. Texas Instruments had 17 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 30. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell” on Thursday, August 22. Robert W. Baird maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24. See Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) latest ratings:

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) stake by 52.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc acquired 43,992 shares as C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)’s stock rose 3.72%. The Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 127,217 shares with $10.73M value, up from 83,225 last quarter. C H Robinson Worldwide Inc now has $11.33B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $83.66. About 6,866 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q EPS $1.01; 10/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Investors; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts C.H. Robinson Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 23/03/2018 – C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold Texas Instruments Incorporated shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beese Fulmer Mgmt Incorporated has 34,391 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Navellier stated it has 24,103 shares. Maverick Capital owns 76,100 shares. 16,937 are held by National Asset Management Inc. Gam Hldgs Ag accumulated 0.06% or 12,844 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 0.07% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Bragg Financial Advsrs invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 34,400 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 2.90 million shares. Amp Capital Investors reported 0.29% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Marco Inv Mgmt Lc reported 9,600 shares. Capital Advsrs Limited Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 141 shares. South Carolina-based Verity & Verity Limited Com has invested 1.96% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Reilly Finance Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Lincoln Natl Corporation invested in 3,429 shares.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $117.49 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Analog and Embedded Processing. It has a 22.97 P/E ratio. The Analog segment offers high volume analog and logic products for automotive safety devices, touch screen controllers, low voltage motor drivers, and integrated motor controllers; and power products to manage power requirements using battery management solutions, portable power components, power supply controls, and point-of-load products.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,985 activity. Biesterfeld Robert C Jr had bought 1,202 shares worth $99,985 on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold CHRW shares while 142 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 118.64 million shares or 4.30% more from 113.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buckhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 37,984 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.2% or 84,100 shares in its portfolio. Fil has invested 0% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Suntrust Banks has 95,516 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Baldwin Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 2,550 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia reported 69,080 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc stated it has 1.15M shares or 0% of all its holdings. 390,291 are held by Barclays Public Limited. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins owns 0.07% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 5,715 shares. Bbt Limited Liability reported 0.74% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). National Asset holds 0.05% or 5,413 shares. Commerce Financial Bank owns 6,877 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.02% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Skba Capital Ltd Liability owns 0.05% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 3,750 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 3.26M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased White Mount Ins Grp Ltd (NYSE:WTM) stake by 797 shares to 12,912 valued at $13.19 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) stake by 18,285 shares and now owns 50,716 shares. Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) was reduced too.

