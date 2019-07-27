Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Trimmed Its Position in Miller Herman (MLHR) by $1.08 Million as Shares Rose; Mcdonalds (MCD) Holder Cwm Increased Holding by $5.05 Million as Stock Rose

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Miller Herman Inc (MLHR) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 30,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 213,640 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52M, down from 244,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Miller Herman Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.68. About 265,305 shares traded. Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) has risen 17.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MLHR News: 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller Sees 4Q EPS 49c-EPS 53c

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 100.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 26,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,394 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, up from 26,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 4.76 million shares traded or 67.07% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Worker Exodus Builds as Mobile App Sows Confusion (Video); 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS U.S. GUEST COUNTS DECLINED IN 1Q; 26/04/2018 – Russia’s X5 reports profit drop as costs jump; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR TAX RATE 25%-27%; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Newest Discounts and Delivery Sit Well With Customers; 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 13/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: `ENCOURAGED’ BY RESPONSE TO NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold MLHR shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 44.39 million shares or 1.77% less from 45.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 39,989 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Clearbridge Invests Llc reported 158,974 shares. Moreover, Speece Thorson Gru has 2.07% invested in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Legal And General Group Public Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 78,401 shares in its portfolio. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Illinois-based First Tru Advisors LP has invested 0% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Fmr Llc has invested 0% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Sun Life Finance Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 1,972 shares. Hood River Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 448,439 shares. 68,400 were accumulated by South Dakota Invest Council. Rhumbline Advisers holds 187,133 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Com reported 6,034 shares. Tower Ltd (Trc) invested 0.01% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Dupont Capital Mngmt invested in 4,056 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 34,443 shares to 151,628 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 15,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

More notable recent Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks that Broke 52-Week Highs Tuesday – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Herman Miller, Inc. 2019 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “8 Stocks To Watch For June 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Delighted With Herman Miller, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MLHR) ROE Of 22%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Prtnrs holds 1.94% or 21,938 shares in its portfolio. Prudential has 0.24% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Intrust Financial Bank Na owns 8,337 shares. New York-based Amalgamated Fincl Bank has invested 0.47% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 20,918 shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt has 569,015 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp owns 1.73 million shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. 14,618 are held by Hayek Kallen Invest Mngmt. Hexavest reported 0.5% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Bokf Na reported 100,980 shares stake. Bb&T holds 0.64% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 187,334 shares. National Asset Mngmt has invested 0.31% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). First Republic Investment Mngmt owns 224,814 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Company holds 0.97% or 555,242 shares. Family Management invested 0.15% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $4.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FGD) by 13,243 shares to 24,117 shares, valued at $562,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tri Contl Corp (NYSE:TY) by 13,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 935 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Boeing, Caterpillar, Intel, McDonaldâ€™s and More Dow Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Twitter, McDonald’s, Starbucks Rise Premarket – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “McDonald’s Serves Up Fresh Beef and Outstanding Results for Investors – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GRUB falls on MCD-DoorDash partnership – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s (MCD) call put ratio 2.2 calls to 1 put with focus on July weekly 215 calls into EPS – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. $13.62 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Fairhurst David Ogden. 30,000 shares valued at $5.41M were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31. Gibbs Robert Lane sold $3.99 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Thursday, January 31. $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Henry Daniel on Wednesday, February 6.