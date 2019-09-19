Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Trimmed Its Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Position; Healthcor Management LP Raised By $36.79 Million Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Position

Healthcor Management Lp increased Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) stake by 185.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Healthcor Management Lp acquired 272,520 shares as Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA)’s stock rose 7.59%. The Healthcor Management Lp holds 419,330 shares with $56.68M value, up from 146,810 last quarter. Hca Healthcare Inc now has $42.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $125.53. About 1.79M shares traded or 13.03% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) stake by 19.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 12,300 shares as Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY)’s stock rose 23.05%. The Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 51,651 shares with $8.06M value, down from 63,951 last quarter. Caseys Gen Stores Inc now has $6.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $163.56. About 204,582 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Implements Director Age, Tenure Limits; 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal; 24/05/2018 – Jana Is Said to Take Stake in Casey’s Stores, May Push for Sale; 13/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Set to Open First Store in Michigan; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access and Majority Voting; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt and Allison Wing to Board; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Fuel (Gallons and CPG) Up 2.2% – 2.7%; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support –; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Net $193M

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity. $31,024 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was bought by Elcan Patricia F on Tuesday, August 6.

Among 3 analysts covering HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. HCA Healthcare Inc has $181 highest and $13700 lowest target. $152.50’s average target is 21.48% above currents $125.53 stock price. HCA Healthcare Inc had 10 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Bank of America. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Ltd Liability Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Harris Assocs Limited Partnership holds 1.32% or 5.30 million shares in its portfolio. Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.37% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 12.34M shares. Foster Motley reported 24,406 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.21% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 283,694 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 1.37M shares. 13,338 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Life. Ing Groep Nv reported 39,934 shares. Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited holds 6,133 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Fin has invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 3,900 were reported by Adell Harriman And Carpenter Incorporated. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.24% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 767,338 shares. Petrus Lta accumulated 0.06% or 2,323 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 0.03% or 832,468 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 358,427 shares stake.

Healthcor Management Lp decreased Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) stake by 766,400 shares to 250,000 valued at $13.11M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Myokardia Inc stake by 380,140 shares and now owns 350,620 shares. Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) was reduced too.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Tennessee health care system opens newest Florida ER (Video) – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” published on September 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Franklin tech firm adds to $30 million round of funding – Nashville Business Journal” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. to Present at September Healthcare Conferences – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Orlando Health opens $69M freestanding ER; new hospital in the works – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Casey’s General Stores, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CASY) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Casey’s General Stores +2% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Casey’s (CASY) Stock Hits 52-Week High: What’s Driving It? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caseys General Stores Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Posts Losses on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Caseys General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Caseys General Stores has $17000 highest and $12300 lowest target. $158.50’s average target is -3.09% below currents $163.56 stock price. Caseys General Stores had 9 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Sidoti on Tuesday, September 3 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Thursday, August 29 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, September 11. The stock of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by JP Morgan. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $16500 target in Wednesday, September 11 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold CASY shares while 94 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 34.08 million shares or 6.86% more from 31.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 193 shares. Smithfield Com holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability owns 2,561 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.19% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 1,268 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Co owns 6,836 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company invested in 81 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Limited holds 0.02% or 16,286 shares. Creative Planning has 3,713 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 31 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fdx reported 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Amg National Savings Bank invested in 4,177 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First In reported 315 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Zebra Cap Management Ltd Llc has 0.19% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).