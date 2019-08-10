Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Trimmed Devon Energy New (DVN) Holding By $910,501; DEVMAR EQUITIES (DEVM) Shorts Lowered By 83.1%

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) stake by 10.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 29,371 shares as Devon Energy Corp New (DVN)’s stock declined 15.20%. The Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 244,875 shares with $7.73M value, down from 274,246 last quarter. Devon Energy Corp New now has $9.72B valuation. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.05. About 6.85 million shares traded or 8.82% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 26/03/2018 – DEVON CEO DAVE HAGER COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Pricing of Tender Offers; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Sees 2018 Midpoint Oil Production Growth Rate of 16% Vs. Year Ago; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 01/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS FULL-YEAR 2018 OIL PRODUCTION OUTLOOK; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL OCCUR ‘IN THE WEEKS AHEAD’; 07/03/2018 – Devon Joins Shareholder Sweetener Spree With Buybacks, Gas Sale; 21/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $45; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Early Tender Results, Results of Consent Solicitations and Upsizing of Tender Offers

DEVMAR EQUITIES INC (OTCMKTS:DEVM) had a decrease of 83.1% in short interest. DEVM’s SI was 2,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 83.1% from 14,200 shares previously. With 20,600 avg volume, 0 days are for DEVMAR EQUITIES INC (OTCMKTS:DEVM)’s short sellers to cover DEVM’s short positions. The stock decreased 15.09% or $0.012 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0675. About 27,600 shares traded. DevMar Equities, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DEVM) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

DevMar Equities, Inc. engages in the real estate acquisition and development of multifamily/mixed-use and hospitality projects in urban locations with a focus in Florida. The company has market cap of $181,344. The firm was formerly known as La Cortez Energy, Inc. and changed its name to DevMar Equities, Inc. in February 2019. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 7 analysts covering Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Devon Energy Corp had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $32 target in Monday, June 24 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, May 20 by Wells Fargo. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) rating on Friday, March 1. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $38 target. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Hold” on Friday, March 15. Credit Suisse maintained Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $36 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by M Partners. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Med Tru holds 0.06% or 2,338 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.11% or 57,700 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 321,300 shares. North Star Investment owns 1,790 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited stated it has 0.05% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc reported 111,024 shares. Stoneridge Invest Prtn Ltd reported 20,744 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Earnest Prns Ltd accumulated 104,204 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 7,127 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Artisan Ptnrs Partnership stated it has 2.54 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 200,391 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. State Bank Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company Ltd has 0.02% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 34,659 shares.

